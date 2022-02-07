Kundapur Police arrest two from hijab protest spot

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kundapur police arrested two persons who were later identified as 32-year-old Abdul Majid and 41-year-old Rajab, both residents of Gangolli, for allegedly possessing lethal weapons from the spot where students were holding protest over hijab issue in Kundapur on Friday.

As the police were present at the protest spot, they observed a group of people moving around suspiciously.

Upon developing doubt about their intention for being present at the spot near Kundapur Government PU College, police kept a watch on them.

However, after some time the group members started wielding the lethal weapons at the spot causing fear and risk to the public. Immediately police tried to arrest them, while they could nab the duo, remaining three absconded from the spot.

The absconded persons have been identified by the police as Khaleel, Rizwan and Ifthikar. Later police said that there are already seven cases registered against Abdul Majid at Gangolli police station. Another arrested accused Rajab is also an old offender.

Police said that Both the arrested had gathered at the spot to create trouble as they were known to be fanatics. Now a case stands registered against them under sections 120 b, 143, 147, 148, 308 read with 149 of IPC.