STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kundapur Police arrest two from hijab protest spot

As the police were present at the protest spot, they observed a group of people moving around suspiciously.

Published: 07th February 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kundapur police arrested two persons who were later identified as 32-year-old Abdul Majid and 41-year-old Rajab, both residents of Gangolli, for allegedly possessing lethal weapons from the spot where students were holding protest over hijab issue in Kundapur on Friday.

As the police were present at the protest spot, they observed a group of people moving around suspiciously.

Upon developing doubt about their intention for being present at the spot near Kundapur Government PU College, police kept a watch on them.

However, after some time the group members started wielding the lethal weapons at the spot causing fear and risk to the public. Immediately police tried to arrest them, while they could nab the duo, remaining three absconded from the spot. 

The absconded persons have been identified by the police as Khaleel, Rizwan and Ifthikar. Later police said that there are already seven cases registered against Abdul Majid at Gangolli police station. Another arrested accused Rajab is also an old offender.

Police said that Both the arrested had gathered at the spot to create trouble as they were known to be fanatics. Now a case stands registered against them under sections 120 b, 143, 147, 148, 308 read with 149 of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kundapur Police Hijab row Karnataka hijab row Kundapur
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp