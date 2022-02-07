STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shri Shanteshwar Pre-University and Degree College suspends all classes as students tried to enter with saffron shawl

he incident occurred in two different colleges of the same institution in Indi town. The administration of both the colleges have declared a holiday for PU and degree classes.

Published: 07th February 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

The students with saffron shawls were prevented from entering college in Indi on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service
VIJAYAPURA: The administration of Shri Shanteshwar Pre-University and Degree College has suspended all the classes for a day after a group of students tried to enter the college with donning kesari (saffron) shawl on Monday.

The Hijab and Saffron Shawl row that began in Udupi district has now spread to Vijayapura district. It is the first such incident reported in the region. The incident occurred in two different colleges of the same institution in Indi town. The administration of both the colleges have declared a holiday for PU and degree classes.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Professor S B Jadhav, principal of Shri Shanteshwar Degree College, said that, “A group of students belonging to our college have tried to attend classes wearing saffron shawl. Among them, few were forcing their friends to wear the same shawl. As a precaution and to avoid nuisances within the college premises – the management has suspended classes for all the semesters.”   

“We have also brought this to the notice of local authorities including police. We will chair another round of meetings with management and government authorities to discuss the future course of action to avoid such incidents in future. We have asked the students to abide by the rules rolled out by the state government on dress code recently,” said Jadhav.  

According to sources, “Around 45 intermediate and 30 degree students had come to college wearing saffron shawls opposing Hijab. The Hindu outfits are suspected to be behind this incident. However, no untoward incident was reported.” As a precaution the police personnel have been deployed in front of both the institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Saffron Shawl Karnataka
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp