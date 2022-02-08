Congress hopes CM Ibrahim will stay

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leaders, especially Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s coterie, have been making their last-ditch effort to convince senior leader CM Ibrahim to remain in the party. Former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, on Siddaramaiah’s advice, called on Ibrahim at the latter’s residence here on Monday, and held a meeting over breakfast.

“Since he was the brand image of secularism for which the Congress party stands, we have appealed to him against taking any call about quitting the party. He has, meanwhile, sought time until February 10 to clarify his stand,” Mahadevappa told reporters.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, however, Ibrahim clarified that there will be no change in his stand to quit the party and join JDS. “I have found my way and have been touring North Karnataka, starting from Hubballi with a meeting of my wellwishers on February 13,” he stated.