STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress hopes CM Ibrahim will stay

Senior Congress leaders, especially Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s coterie, have been making their last ditch effort to convince senior leader C M Ibrahim to remain in the party.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

CM Ibrahim

CM Ibrahim. (File photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leaders, especially Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s coterie, have been making their last-ditch effort to convince senior leader CM Ibrahim to remain in the party. Former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, on Siddaramaiah’s advice, called on Ibrahim at the latter’s residence here on Monday, and held a meeting over breakfast. 

“Since he was the brand image of secularism for which the Congress party stands, we have appealed to him against taking any call about quitting the party. He has, meanwhile, sought time until February 10 to clarify his stand,” Mahadevappa told reporters.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, however, Ibrahim clarified that there will be no change in his stand to quit the party and join JDS. “I have found my way and have been touring North Karnataka, starting from Hubballi with a meeting of my wellwishers on February 13,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Ibrahim Congress
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp