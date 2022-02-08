STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Let's wait for HC ruling, do not get provoked, appeals Karnataka CM Bommai

"I appeal to the college managements to maintain peace. I also appeal to people outside not to get involved and act in any provocation. It is a sensitive issue," he said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With tension prevailing in some parts of Karnataka even as the case on the hijab row is being heard at the High Court on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to students and others not to get provoked.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said the row has unfortunately spread to other districts. "As I speak now, matters are in the court. As per Karnataka Education Act and other legal aspects, we have submitted the issue to the court and are waiting for the order," he said.

"I appeal to the college managements to maintain peace. I also appeal to people outside not to get involved and act in any provocation. It is a sensitive issue," he said.

The CM said the ruling party has the responsibility to maintain law and order as well as to give proper education to all. "We are just going by the law. That is why we have put our stand in the court. We will abide by whatever the court says," he said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah had suggested shifting to online classes. Responding to this, the CM said they have directed that schools and colleges witnessing tension be closed today and tomorrow. "Once I reach Bengaluru, I shall discuss it with my officers and make a decision," he added.

