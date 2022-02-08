Hijab row: Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga after stone pelting incident outside college

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following a stone pelting incident at a government first grade college and students protesting over hijab and saffron shawls at other colleges in Shivamogga city, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed across the city. The prohibitory order will be in force today and tomorrow.

Earlier today, the hijab-saffron row turned violent with miscreants pelting stones at students at Government Degree College at Bapuji Nagar when they gathered in front of the college. Two students were reportedly injured in the stone pelting.

The police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the students. Top police officers are monitoring the situation. Police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad tried to pacify agitating students. He said the decision to start classes on Wednesday will be taken after holding a discussion with the deputy commissioner.

The hijab-saffron shawl row spread to Shivamogga with many college students resorting to protests. Colleges denied entry to students wearing hijab and saffron shawls and advised them to attend classes wearing uniforms.

College declares holiday after students arrives in hijab, saffron shawls

The government home science college in Hassan declared a holiday when students arrived at the campus wearing saffron shawls and hijab on Tuesday. The students, however, strongly opposed the decision of the college. Family members who accompanied the students took the college authorities to task for declaring a holiday. Sources said that the college would reopen after the court judgement is pronounced.

Students refuse separate classrooms in Honnali

Amid the row over wearing of hijab and saffron shawls, the administration of the government first grade college at Honnali didn't allow students inside the college.

The principal of the college Shivabasappa Yettinahalli told TNIE, "We are strictly implementing the government orders and informed them that neither hijab nor saffron shawls will be allowed inside the classes. We told girls wearing the hijab that a separate facility has been made for them to remove it and requested them to attend classes but they didn't budge and sat on a protest."

However, nearly 40 students wearing saffron shawls removed them and attended classes. "We have given strict directions to all the students to wear designated uniforms or not attend the classes," said the principal.

At Hosadurga, several students wearing saffron shawls tried to enter the government first grade college and were involved in an altercation with the college principal Manjunath and assistant professors. The college administration said that both hijab and saffron shawls are not allowed inside the college. Along with this, the college also declared a two-day holiday. Hosadurga police arrived at the spot and settled the issue.