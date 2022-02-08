Hijab-saffron shawl protests spread to other Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

The hijab and saffron shawl row, which erupted in Udupi district, has now spread to several other districts.

In Shivamogga, when some students of Sahyadri Commerce College, wearing saffron shawls, tried to enter the premises, they were denied entry by the college authorities.

Later, these students took a protest march from the Sahyadri Commerce College to Sahyadri Science College and demanded the college to ask all students to adhere to the state government’s rules regarding uniforms. They also raised slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

A similar protest was staged at ATNCC College. While one group asked the principal to permit hijab, another group insisted on uniform rules for all students. The college principal said a separate room will be provided to remove and wear hijab before and after classes.

In neighbouring Chikkamagaluru, students of IDSG College staged a protest wearing blue stoles, in support of Muslim girls wearing the hijab, and raised slogans saying “Jai Bhim.” Meanwhile, another group of students sporting saffron stoles came face to face with them, and started shouting “Jai Sri Ram” Police arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the striking students.

At Azad Park in the city, over five hundred burqa-clad women and girls wearing the hijab staged a protest under the banner of the Mahila Okkoota to demand the government to allow wearing of hijab. Up north, in the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a group of 50 students entered into college wearing saffron shawls to protest against wearing of hijab by Muslim students at the Government First Grade College at Gandhipur village in Haveri taluk.

Haveri DDPI Jagadishwar B S said, “We have a clear instructions from the State Government and Education Department to follow the guidelines on uniforms strictly in schools and colleges. Action as per law will be taken by the administration against those who do not follow the rules “.

At the Government Women’s First Grade College in Gadag, girl students brought saffron shawls and sat in the classroom after some students entered wearing the hijab. Teacher brought these issue to the notice of the principal and the college committee has convened a meeting on Tuesday to announce strict uniform rules for all. “We have been wearing hijab since our childhood and we do not know why the college authorities are stopping us now. It is our right,” said a student.