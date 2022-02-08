STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
River linking project: Karnataka to file objections with Jal Shakti ministry , says CM

The CM said he has made the state's stand clear during his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Published: 08th February 2022 12:09 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government will file objections with the Jal Shakti ministry asking it not to go ahead with the river-linking project till the state's share is determined.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the legal experts handling inter-state river water disputes in New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said they will file objections with the Jal Shakti Ministry asking it not to go ahead with the river-linking project till the state’s share is determined. Bommai said the state's share has to be decided based on water accruing at river basins, state's needs and equitable distribution.

The CM said during the meeting with legal experts they discussed various projects including Mekedatu and Mahadayi and they will discuss all the details with the floor leaders in the state. "We will discuss all the details with opposition leaders and take their views and together we will take decisions on the projects," Bommai said.

