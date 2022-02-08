Unrest in Karnataka's Banahatti town after few Hindu students demanded Muslim counterparts to enter college without hijab

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A group of Muslim men pelted stones on college after students clad with saffron shawls prevented Muslim girls from entering college on burka and headscarves in Banahatti town on Tuesday.

Tensions prevailed in front of the Government Pre-University College in Banahatti when Hindu students (boys) closed the college gate and demanded Muslim students (girls) to arrive at college without burka and hijab.

Enraged Muslim men pelted stones on college and students in the presence of policemen. In the incident, few students and people have suffered minor injuries, claimed sources. The local police were forced to do canning to pacify the situation.

After the incident, Muslim students and their parents with the support of various minority organizations staged a protest in front of the college and raised slogans against the college authorities and the government.

The college authorities suspended all the classes for a day. However, none of the students suffered serious injuries in the protest.

It may be noted that, in the last two days, it is the third college in the district, where the college authorities were forced to suspend the classes due to Hijab and Saffron Shawl row.