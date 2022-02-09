STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After third death in croc attack at Kali river in Karnataka, restrictions imposed on entry

The body of a 24-year-old youth who fell prey to a crocodile attack in Dandeli was found by the rescue team late on Tuesday night. The reptile had dragged the body a mile upstream.

Published: 09th February 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A crocodile on the banks of the Kali River in Dandeli (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the last three months, three human deaths have been reported in and around Dandeli along the Kali river bank after crocodile attacks. The stretch of the Kali river passing through Dandeli town has a number of crocodiles but this is the first time a series of human deaths are being reported in this regard.

The body of a 24-year-old youth who fell prey to a crocodile attack in Dandeli was found by the rescue team late on Tuesday night. The reptile had dragged the body a mile upstream and it took two days to trace the remains.

The administration and forest department are taking measures to curb the conflict and have restricted tourist entry into the river. The department is now planning to cover the entry points to the river so that tourists and non-residents of Dandeli do not venture into it.

Among the three deaths that were reported by crocodile attacks in the last few months, two were outsiders not aware about the presence of crocodiles along the shores. Many times when the release of water from Supa dam in the upstream is stopped, the crocs can be seen basking on the rocks in Kali river. But in the last few months, the water project which has occupied the shores of Kali near Dandeli is pushing the crocodiles away. With their regular nesting habitats destroyed, the crocodiles are moving closer to human habitations, point out experts.

Rahul Bavaji, wildlife conservationist from Dandeli, pointed out that the water project and throwing of poultry waste are the main reasons drawing crocodiles to the river bank often in recent weeks. "The construction of a viewing ramp at the crocodile park has also destroyed the nesting sites of these reptiles. Hence it has become dangerous to enter the river between old Dandeli and Dandelappa temple stretch," he said.

Forest officials said that measures will be taken to discourage people from entering the river where crocodiles are found in large numbers. Caution boards and mesh will be put up and guards appointed along the Kali river in Dandeli to mitigate the conflict.

