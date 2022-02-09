STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bagalkot: Students, protesters hurt in stone-throwing, 18 held

A war of words between the two groups soon escalated into violence which left a few students and some of the protesters with minor injuries.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents sit in protest at Banahatti town on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Tension prevailed at the Government Pre-University College at Banahatti town in Bagalkot district after students sporting saffron stoles and a group of protesting men pelted stones at each other in the presence of police personnel. A war of words between the two groups soon escalated into violence which left a few students and some of the protesters with minor injuries.

The local police have registered a suo-motu case against the stone pelters from both sides and arrested at least 18 people. An eyewitness said, “The students wearing saffron stoles locked the college gate when a few Muslim girls clad in burqa and hijab arrived at the college. They said that they would open the college gate only if the girls come without the hijab and burqa. As news spread, hundreds of people, including the girl’s parents, gathered outside the college and staged a protest raising slogans against the college and the government.” The police had to resort to lathi-charge after both groups failed to disperse. 

Speaking to TNIE, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “We have booked cases against the stone pelters from both sides. Technical evidence will be collected before initiating action. There is no question of sparing anyone. We have deployed enough police personnel in and round the college as a precaution.” 

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, several students continued to boycott classes over the hijab and saffron stole row in Bagalkot and Vijayapura. Protests erupted in as many as four PU colleges at different places in Vijayapura district and two colleges in Bagalkot district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalkot Muslim girl Hijab row Karnataka
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp