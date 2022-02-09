Bommai gets nod from Centre for PLI to FMCG sector, Koppal toy cluster

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led a delegation to meet Union Minister of Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday and received approval for production-linked incentives for industries.

The proposal seeking concessions for industries, especially in FMCG and for the Koppal Toy Cluster (KTC), through production-linked incentives was well-received by Goyal, who directed concerned authorities in his ministry to act on it.

The move would give a big boost to the KTC, which is expected to be operational in March. “Minister Goyal has given instructions to the concerned authorities immediately, which will help create jobs in a big way,” remarked Bommai, briefing reporters in New Delhi.

Bommai also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and drew his attention to the Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School being built by the State Government at a cost of Rs 189 crore. The school’s consturcion is nearing completion.

He requested Singh to approve handing over the school to the Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence. A committee comprising officers from the Sainik School Society and the Belagavi DC, who is the head of the committee, have already visited the school for an assessment. Bommai also called on Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and discussed certain issues related to NRIs, CMO sources said.