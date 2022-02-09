STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai gets nod from Centre for PLI to FMCG sector, Koppal toy cluster

The move would give a big boost to the KTC, which is expected to be operational in March.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File photo)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led a delegation to meet Union Minister of Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday and received approval for production-linked incentives for industries.

The proposal seeking concessions for industries, especially in FMCG and for the Koppal Toy Cluster (KTC), through production-linked incentives was well-received by Goyal, who directed concerned authorities in his ministry to act on it.

The move would give a big boost to the KTC, which is expected to be operational in March. “Minister Goyal has given instructions to the concerned authorities immediately, which will help create jobs in a big way,” remarked Bommai, briefing reporters in New Delhi.

Bommai also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and drew his attention to the Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School being built by the State Government at a cost of Rs 189 crore. The school’s consturcion is nearing completion. 

He requested Singh to approve handing over the school to the Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence. A committee comprising officers from the Sainik School Society and the Belagavi DC, who is the head of the committee, have already visited the school for an assessment. Bommai also called on Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and discussed certain issues related to NRIs, CMO sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai FMCG Koppal Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp