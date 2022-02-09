STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burqa-clad girl heckled by students with saffron stoles in Mandya college

Hundreds of students, wearing saffron stoles, were seen raising pro-Hindu slogans outside the PES college campus on Tuesday morning.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 01:43 PM

A student wearing a hijab heckled by saffron shawl-clad students in Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed at the PES Arts, Science and Commerce College in Mandya when students wearing saffron stoles heckled a burqa-clad girl student on Tuesday while raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Hundreds of students, wearing saffron stoles, were seen raising pro-Hindu slogans outside the PES college campus on Tuesday morning.

A burqa-clad student, who was walking towards her classroom from the parking area, was intimidated by the students raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Irked by this, the girl responded by chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and was later escorted away by the college staff to prevent any untoward incident. 

WATCH |

Mandya Hijab row Karnataka BJP
