STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

18 lakh Karnataka farmers to get extra input subsidy in two days

In the next two days, the State Government will deposit the additional amount of the input subsidy towards crop loss compensation directly into the bank accounts of 18.02 lakh farmers.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next two days, the State Government will deposit the additional amount of the input subsidy towards crop loss compensation directly into the bank accounts of 18.02 lakh farmers. During the Legislature session in Belagavi in December last year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced an increase in the input subsidy towards crop loss compensation. As per NDRF norms, Rs 6,800 per hectare is the amount fixed for crop loss in dry land and that has been increased to Rs 13,600. 

For irrigated land, it has been increased from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 25,000 and for horticulture crops, it has been increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000 per hectare.The State Government had earlier deposited Rs 1252.89 crore into 18.02 lakh farmers bank accounts and the difference amount of Rs 1135.49 crore will be deposited in the next two days. In all, the government has released an input subsidy of Rs 2388.39 crore towards crop loss compensation in 2021-22.Heavy rains in July, August, October and November last year had caused extensive damage to crops across Karnataka. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka farmers Karnataka
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp