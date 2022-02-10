18 lakh Karnataka farmers to get extra input subsidy in two days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next two days, the State Government will deposit the additional amount of the input subsidy towards crop loss compensation directly into the bank accounts of 18.02 lakh farmers. During the Legislature session in Belagavi in December last year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced an increase in the input subsidy towards crop loss compensation. As per NDRF norms, Rs 6,800 per hectare is the amount fixed for crop loss in dry land and that has been increased to Rs 13,600.

For irrigated land, it has been increased from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 25,000 and for horticulture crops, it has been increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 28,000 per hectare.The State Government had earlier deposited Rs 1252.89 crore into 18.02 lakh farmers bank accounts and the difference amount of Rs 1135.49 crore will be deposited in the next two days. In all, the government has released an input subsidy of Rs 2388.39 crore towards crop loss compensation in 2021-22.Heavy rains in July, August, October and November last year had caused extensive damage to crops across Karnataka.