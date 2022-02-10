STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act against Congress ex-MLC for fund misuse: Report

A report was submitted to the Backward Classes Welfare Department and to the Governor, recommending criminal proceedings against them.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former Congress MLC from Uttara Kannada, got funds sanctioned from the State Government for a community hall, but diverted it and constructed the ‘SL Ghotnekar English Medium school’ at Haliyal in his name. Shrikant L Ghotnekar’s term ended as MLC recently.

After this was established during probe, Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, who demitted office as Lokayukta recently, had submitted the report to the State Government and to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, recommending criminal proceedings against Ghotnekar for offences punishable under Sections 120B, 403, 406 of IPC read with Section 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act for misappropriation of funds and recovery of Rs 5 lakh, together with interest of 10%.

Making similar recommendation against Rayanna Somaninga, president of Shree Chatrapathi Shivaji Education Trust, Haliyal, who is presently running the school, the Lokayukta recommended recovery of Rs 36.25 lakh from him with 10% interest per annum.

As per the report, seen by this correspondent, Ghotnekar got funds released for construction of a community hall for the Kshatriya Maratha community at Haliyal but instead, constructed it on the first floor of the school building, and not independently as per the approved plan in Sy.No.139/9 at Guttigeri village.  Following a complaint filed by Nagendra Jivoji, vice-president, Karnataka Kshatriya Maratha Parishat, the Lokayukta police wing conducted an investigation and the allegations were found to be true. A report was submitted to the Backward Classes Welfare Department and to the Governor, recommending criminal proceedings against them.

The Lokayukta has also recommended to the government not to release any grant for the institution, including Shree Chatrapathi Shivaji Education Trust, and those associated with Ghotnekar and Rayanna for any purpose for a period of five years. It directed disciplinary proceedings against Baavaraja Mahadeva Badigera, the then District Officer, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Karwar, and presently working in Bidar. 

