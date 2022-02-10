Karnataka Secretariat staffers plan to hold protest during Assembly session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The members of the Karnataka Secretariat Employee Association are planning to stage a protest during the Legislative session which is due to begin from February 14, demanding that the State Government stop recruiting retired employees on contract basis.

They are also seeking allowing section officers working in the Secretariat offices to go on deputation to other departments. This could cause some hindrance for the holding of the session. Through a statement, association members also demanded that employees working on deputation at the Secretariat be sent to their parent department, if their service period has been completed. They also said that the government must not remove or close posts in any department inside the Secretariat in the name of administrative reforms.