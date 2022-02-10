Now, CM Bommai’s political secy blames women for rape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a derogatory statement against women, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister MP Renukacharya on Wednesday said, “Offences against women and rapes are increasing because of the provocative clothes worn by them, which visually stimulate men.”

Renukacharya, who is no stranger to controversy, expounded this logic to seek support for the government’s line that girls need to wear uniforms or clothes that fully cover the body.

Renukacharya was seeking to make a smart repartee to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, in which she had categorically said: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is guaranteed by the Constitution. Stop harassing women.”

Renukacharya continued, “Priyanka Gandhi is a woman, a Congress leader... we are not questioning the fundamental rights of women. Kerala and Bombay High Courts have said that uniform is mandatory in schools and colleges... the government has also said the same. Using the word ‘bikini’ for a girl student’s (dress) is not proper.” Realising that he had spoken out of line, he tried making amends, saying that if his remarks would stir up controversy, he apologises to women.