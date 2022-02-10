STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Uniform not must, says PU dept website, contradicts Karnataka govt stand

A few months ago, a group of Muslim girls studying in the Government PU College in Udupi had sought permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University Muslim Students Federation activists hold placards during a protest over the hijab controversy in Karnataka, outside Arts Faculty in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi University Muslim Students Federation activists hold placards during a protest over the hijab controversy in Karnataka, outside Arts Faculty in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: At a time when the hijab issue has spiralled across the state, with the government and college authorities insisting that it does not conform with the rules on uniforms, the Admission Guidelines-2021-22 posted on the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) website not just states that the uniform is not mandatory, but also points out that some college principals and managements making uniform mandatory is a violation of rules. It also says that such matters will be considered seriously.

This is in stark contrast to the statements issued by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh that a uniform is mandatory and that the rule even existed during the Congress regime. But, going by the DPUE website, the state did not have any rule until the government issued an order on February 5, mandating uniforms stipulated by the colleges.

A few months ago, a group of Muslim girls studying in the Government PU College in Udupi had sought permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms. This was one of the few colleges that had banned the hijab. When the college refused to accede to their demand, the girls turned up at the college wearing the hijab, but were not allowed to enter classrooms. Soon, many colleges followed suit.A few Deputy Directors of Pre University Education (DDPU) in the state, whom TNIE spoke to, were fully aware of these guidelines. 

Dakshina Kannada DDPU Jayanna C D, agreed the uniform is not mandatory, but said that colleges have made it mandatory for the purpose of ‘identification’ of their students.Jayanna, who was earlier principal of a government college in Channarayapatna, Hassan district, said that in colleges where there are 1,500 to 2,000 students, it is difficult to handle them if they turn up without uniforms. 

“Boys who are not students will come to the campus and also sit in class. Uniform will help prevent such things,” he reasoned. Asked what is the purpose of such a guideline then, he said they will take action only where there are ‘some complaints’ from students or parents, but he refused to explain further.Sources said almost all PU colleges in the state have made uniforms mandatory for their students though it is a violation of state guidelines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Hijab row
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp