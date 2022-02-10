We should be free to follow our culture, says girl who stood up to saffron shawl clad hecklers

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after saffron shawl-clad students heckled her, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram!’ at PES College in Mandya, the burqa-clad girl identified as Bibi Muskan Khan came out in public on Wednesday and said she was unafraid, and stood strong despite the students’ attempt to intimidate her.

Muskan, a second-year B.Com student of PES Arts, Science and Commerce College, told reporters in Mandya that she had gone to college on Tuesday to submit her assignment. “When I tried to enter the college campus, a group of male students clad in saffron shawls objected and asked me to remove my burqa if I wanted to enter, or I could go back home. However, I entered the college, parked my vehicle and was on my way to class when some boys intimated me, and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. In return, I raised my hand to say ‘Allahu Akbar’,” she narrated.

She said that even before she came to college, three or four other burqa-clad girls had walked away, crying. “I did not feel scared; I stood without fear and faced them. The college staff was very cooperative and extended their support,” she said.

“Every religion has a certain culture, and people should have the freedom to follow it. We are following our culture too,” she said, and added that she would wait for the High Court judgment and abide by it. Meanwhile, several political leaders, religious and community leaders expressed solidarity with Muskan, congratulating her for her courage. Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party visited her house and felicitated her.

The Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, a socio-religious organisation of Indian Muslims, announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to her, soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The organisation made the announcement on Twitter.

Asked about this, Muskan said she was not aware of any such reward. Meanwhile, several people welcomed the announcement by the organisation, while several others objected to it, saying it would set a bad precedent.