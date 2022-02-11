STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HDK hints at contesting from Chamundeshwari for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls

This development puts in doubt the future of GT Devegowda with the party.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:22 AM

Nikhil Kumaraswamy with his parents, Anitha Kumaraswamy and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, at a ‘Yuva Sammelana’ in Ramanagara recently | EXPRESS

By K shiva Kumar and Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sprung a surprise on Thursday, by hinting that he would be contesting from the Chamundeshwari constituency for the 2023 Assembly polls, raising eyebrows in political circles.

When JDS workers insisted that he announce the name of the party candidate likely to replace disgruntled Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda, Kumaraswamy cheered them up by announcing that he plans to contest from that seat himself.

This development puts in doubt the future of GT Devegowda with the party. The veteran leader had defeated former CM Siddaramaiah of the Congress from here, in the last Assembly elections. The former CM also hinted that his wife Anita Kumaraswamy may not contest the polls, putting an end to a discussion about family politics. “Me and my wife have discussed it and will make an announcement during the elections,” he said. 

Meanwhile, talks are already making the rounds that their son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is testing political waters in Ramanagara. Asked about Nikhil’s chances of contesting the Ramanagara seat, Kumaraswamy maintained that it all depends on the aspirations of their party workers. Accordingly, a decision will be made ahead of the 2023 polls. Meanwhile, Nikhil, who had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya, has already begun organising JDS workers in Ramanagara, and as recently as on Wednesday, he held a ‘Yuva Sammelana’  or youth-wing meeting.

