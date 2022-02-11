Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen on Monday, no decision on colleges yet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools will be reopened till Class 10 from Monday and the decision on resuming classes for college students will be taken later, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Thursday. The government had declared a three-day holiday for high schools and colleges after the hijab row took a violent turn on Tuesday.

After meeting Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and senior officers, Bommai said the Karnataka High Court order restrained students from wearing religious outfits to schools and colleges, and directed educational institutions to reopen.

The chief minister said there have been no untoward incidents over the last two days after colleges and schools were ordered shut. “Students should not pay heed to provocative statements and maintain peace,” he said. To ensure that schools and colleges are not disturbed once they reopen, Bommai is holding a meeting with deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executive officers, police and education department officials via video-conferencing on Friday.

Taking parents, teachers into confidence: CM

“We have to maintain law and order. We will issue appropriate directions to the officers to take measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur when schools and colleges reopen,” he said. Home and education ministers are in constant touch with officers of their respective departments in districts and are monitoring the situation, he said.

“We are taking parents, school managements, teachers and students into confidence,” he added. Earlier in the day, he said that no one should issue provocative statements. “It is the duty of all organisations to ensure peace and harmony. We should be sensitive with issues concerning children. As the high court is seized of the matter, let us wait for the judgement,” Bommai had said.