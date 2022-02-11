Karnataka Budget 2022-23 may have schemes for workers, labourers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday continued attending a series of meetings with ministers and officials of various departments to discuss about the Budget for 2022-23. The CM held meetings with concerned ministers, officials from departments including Labour, Social Welfare, Transport, Large and Medium-scale Industries, and Agriculture, among others.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said that labourers and workers can expect schemes or initiatives expected to better their livlihood, while official sources said that they have proposed to provide housing (transit) facilities for migrant workers.

“We have already identified lands at 13 places in 10 districts, and a tender has been called for five places. We want to add more houses every year in a phased manner. We are hoping CM Bommai will approve it and announce more houses for the year 2022-23,” an official said.

On Friday, Bommai will be meeting ministers and officials from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Wakf, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Endowment, Law and Parliamentary affairs, Women and Child Developement, and others. The CM is likely to present the state budget in the first week of March and started his pre-budget meetings with the ministers and senior officers from Wednesday.