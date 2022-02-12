STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hindutva organisations behind violence amid hijab row: Forum

Addressing a press conference on Friday, forum members said their visits to some of the places where communal violence took place revealed this. 

Published: 12th February 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A muslim woman holds a placard during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

A muslim woman holds a placard during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive groups and individuals, has alleged that the perpetrators of violence in connection with the Hijab controversy are members of Hindutva organisations with allegiance to the RSS. Addressing a press conference on Friday, forum members said their visits to some of the places where communal violence took place revealed this. 

“The perpetrators of violence are members of Hindutva organisations such as Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Sri Ram Sene and Sri Ram Sene Hindustan, which are known to have allegiance with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In many cases, Hindutva groups have interfered in love relationships and friendships and attempted to enforce social segregation.

The statewide incidents of students wearing saffron shawls and saffron turbans in colleges appear to be coordinated, with evidence emerging of Hindutva organisations coaxing, exhorting and even threatening youth,” a press release issued by the forum stated.

The members said the educational institutions have, unfortunately, become the latest centres of violence, with Muslim women’s right to observe their religious practice of wearing a hijab suddenly facing violent opposition. “These events are tearing apart the multicultural and syncretic fabric of Karnataka,” they said.

The forum has demanded the government restore the rightful place of all enrolled students in their classrooms without discrimination and as per the constitution while ensuring protection to Muslim students, who have been allegedly targeted in the recent hate campaigns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahutva Karnataka Hindutva groups RSS hijab row Karnataka
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp