Karnataka school reopening: Officials to keep hawk’s eye

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the reopening of schools from Monday, after they were closed in view of the hijab controversy, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has directed the administration, including the police and Education Department officials, not to ignore any incident, however small it may seem. He also told them not to come under any pressure, and directed everyone to follow the High Court directions.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh and Jnanendra, held a meeting with district deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and Education Department officials to discuss various aspects related to reopening of schools.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jnanendra said the officials concerned, especially the SPs and DCs, have been asked to visit sensitive zones and prevent any untoward incidents. He urged them to visit the schools and remain in touch with the principals, teachers, parents, college managements along with Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) and other stakeholders. This apart, officials should also be in touch with the prominent personalities in the districts and elected representatives to ensure no disruption in peace and harmony. He also said students should be allowed to continue with their studies.

Jnanendra said action should be taken against miscreants if they try to vitiate the atmosphere or disturb peace. He also said officials should convene peace meetings in sensitive zones and convey the court directions to them while maintaining vigil on outsiders who may provoke people. “We have urged them (the SPs and DCs) to take local political leaders, religious leaders and officials into confidence for proper monitoring, along with teachers, parents and students. We have also stressed on keeping vigil on provocative social media posts,” he noted.

Jnanendra said that the police have been directed to send a strong message to anti-social elements and instil fear in them. “They should get the message,” he stressed. “More importantly, officials can take decisions as per the situation without waiting for orders from their seniors.”