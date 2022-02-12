Over 50% decrease in Covid-19 hospitalisations in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a span of two weeks, between January 27 and February 10, the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Karnataka has dropped by more than half (53.60 per cent). There were 5,664 Covid-19 patients admitted in government and private hospitals on January 27. This dropped to 2,628 admissions on February 10, as new positive cases continued to decline.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike data alone shows that the number of hospitalised patients in both government and private hospitals was at 1,934 on February 1, which reduced to 983 on February 10, registering a 49.17 percent decrease.

Presently, at KC General Hospital, there are only 17 Covid-19 patients (13 in HDU and 4 in ICU). This is a reduction by almost half in comparison to the 30-40 people admitted there before. For the past four to five days, the admissions have dropped to less than 20.

“As the government has also ordered us to reduce the number of Covid-19 beds and increase the number of non-Covid beds, we will be reducing 40 beds from the Covid-19 section. From the start of the pandemic, we have been providing both Covid-19 and non-Covid services.

As per the changing situation, the allocated bed strength has always been modified. About 15 days ago, when the corona cases were high, we had increased the number of beds,” said Dr B R Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent of KC General Hospital. At CV Raman General Hospital, there are only two patients admitted .

“One patient is in the ICU and another in the general ward. We restarted non-Covid services on Tuesday and expect more admissions for the same, next week,” said Dr Radhakrishna, Medical Superintendent of the hospital. While more general ward patients are admitted in private hospitals than government hospitals, there are more patients in public health facilities requiring oxygen/HDU beds, ICU beds and ICU with ventilator beds. Overall, admissions are higher.