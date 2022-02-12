Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: In the midst of Hijab and Saffron shawl row, a purported video of six students offering namaz in the government school premises in Ilkal town has gone viral on social networks on Saturday.

According to sources, "A total of six students, wearing Hijab, studying in class 6 have offered Namaz during lunch hours in the school premises. It is for the first time these students have offered prayers in the school premises.”

The incident was reported in the Maulana Azad English Medium School, which is operating under the Department of Minority Welfare, on Friday. This has come to light after a video went viral on social media on Saturday.

As soon as the video went viral, the officials of the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) visited the school and conducted a preliminary enquiry. The school teachers have claimed that they had zero knowledge about the students offering prayers during lunch hours in the school.

Speaking to reporters, H Y Karkur, headmaster of the school, said, “I had earlier warned the students not to offer prayers (namaz) inside the school premises. There are 232 students studying in this school. The students have offered prayers when the school teachers were serving food for the remaining students during lunch hours.”

“The six students have neither taken any of the staff permission nor informed us about offering namaz inside the school premises. We will also ensure that these kinds of incidents don’t occur in the school in future,” said headmaster Karkur.

Srishail Biradar, Deputy Director of DPI, said that “It has come to my notice about the students’ offering prayers within the school premises. I have directed the Ilkal Blok Education Officer to submit a detailed report on this. Based on the report, I will initiate action against the school authorities.”

