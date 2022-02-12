STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral

The incident, that happened on February 4, came to light when the clip went viral a few days later and the local people came out with objections.

Published: 12th February 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: In the midst of Hijab and Saffron shawl row, a purported video of six students offering namaz in the government school premises in Ilkal town has gone viral on social networks on Saturday.

According to sources, "A total of six students, wearing Hijab, studying in class 6 have offered Namaz during lunch hours in the school premises. It is for the first time these students have offered prayers in the school premises.”

The incident was reported in the Maulana Azad English Medium School, which is operating under the Department of Minority Welfare, on Friday. This has come to light after a video went viral on social media on Saturday. 

As soon as the video went viral, the officials of the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) visited the school and conducted a preliminary enquiry. The school teachers have claimed that they had zero knowledge about the students offering prayers during lunch hours in the school.

Speaking to reporters, H Y Karkur, headmaster of the school, said, “I had earlier warned the students not to offer prayers (namaz) inside the school premises. There are 232 students studying in this school. The students have offered prayers when the school teachers were serving food for the remaining students during lunch hours.”

“The six students have neither taken any of the staff permission nor informed us about offering namaz inside the school premises. We will also ensure that these kinds of incidents don’t occur in the school in future,” said headmaster Karkur.

Srishail Biradar, Deputy Director of DPI, said that “It has come to my notice about the students’ offering prayers within the school premises. I have directed the Ilkal Blok Education Officer to submit a detailed report on this. Based on the report, I will initiate action against the school authorities.”

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada district namaz Muslim students Government school namaz Hijab row
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp