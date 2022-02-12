STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman who collapsed on her wedding reception dies

Efforts were made by the doctors of NIMHANS, but Chaitra breathed her last on Thursday.

Published: 12th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Chaitra's marriage and her life with her husband turned out to remain only a dream as she collapsed during her wedding reception.

Although efforts were made by the doctors of NIMHANS, Chaitra breathed her last on Thursday.

As she was announced brain dead, her parents donated her organs. This is the first organ retrieval at NIMHANS, tweeted State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Chaithra(26), a resident of Kodicheravu Village in Srinivasapura, had completed her M.Sc and taken up a teacher training course when her parents Ramappa and Achamma arranged her marriage with Karthick of Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural District.

Their marriage was proposed to solemnize in Sree Bala Anjaneya Swamy Temple on February 6. During the reception attended by politicians, villagers and relatives, Chaitra collapsed in the wedding reception stage at around 9 PM.

She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Srinivasapura. The doctors shifted her to Bengaluru NIMHANS as she was not responding. Though the doctors tried to revive her, she was announced brain-dead on Thursday.

Ramappa and Achamma and their family members decided to donate her organs to help others in need for their survival.

The Chaithra's final rites took place at her village Kodicheravu and was attended by hundreds of people.

Health Minister Sudhakar told "TNIE" that, "Chaithra's death was unfortunate. But, the decision of Chaithra's parents in donating organs is a model and helped needy persons. She will be remembered."

