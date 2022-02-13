STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises

Section 144, as a precautionary measure, is imposed from 6 am on February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.

Published: 13th February 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 04:05 PM

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi DC Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 200 meters radius of all high schools in the district to ensure that no untoward incidents take place post the hijab row.

This precautionary measure is imposed from 6 am on February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.

The state government has ordered the reopening of the High Schools from February 14.

"The prohibitory order has been issued based on the request of the three Sub Divisional Police Officers of the Udupi district," DC Kurma Rao said.

Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan on February 11 had written a letter to DC stating that prohibitory orders may have to be clamped to ensure a peaceful atmosphere nearby school premises.

The Hijab controversy first began in Udupi City and later spread to Kundapur and other parts of the state. The prohibitory orders restrict the assembling of five or more people at one place, no provocative slogans can be shouted and no protest will be allowed as per the order.

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises.
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
