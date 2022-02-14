STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Students wearing Hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry

Thirty students of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri were barred from entering the institution and were asked to remove their headscarves to go in.

Published: 14th February 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022.

Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Over thirty students of a public school in Kodagu returned home after they were barred entry into the school with Hijab. The students’ parents said that they are hopeful of receiving justice and are waiting for the final Court order.

Nellihudikeri in Kodagu has a higher population of Muslim residents. On Monday morning, as the schools reopened, many students headed to their respective schools. However, thirty students of Karnataka Public School were barred entry into the institution and were asked to remove the Hijab.

“My daughter always carried two Hijabs. She wears the complete burqa till she reaches school from home and then while entering the class she covers her head with the scarf. There was no issue until now. However, they were barred entry today following the interim court order,” shared Moidu, a parent of a 9th-grade student of the school.

The students were stopped at the school gate as the Principal and the management requested the students to obey the High Court interim order. However, over 30 students returned home as they refused to sit inside the classroom without the headscarves.

Meanwhile, many parents of the students who were barred entry have approached the local religious head to intervene and find a solution to the problem. Moidu said, “I am hopeful that the issue will be resolved following the court hearing and we are waiting for the judgment.” The school management was unavailable to comment.  

An additional police force was deployed at the school on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karantaka Hijab ban Karnataka government schools Musim girls education
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp