Opposition to corner government over handling of hijab row  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hijab row that took a violent turn forcing the closure of educational institutions will be among issues that the opposition Congress is likely to take up to corner the state government during the 10-day session of the state legislature starting from Monday.

The session will start with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday. Apart from the hijab row, the opposition is likely to take up Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's controversial comments on hoisting a saffron flag in New Delhi, incidents of moral policing, delay in taking up Mekedatu project, Centre's recent announcement on inter-linking of rivers and farmers' issues.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday evening will discuss the party's strategy to take on the government. On its part, the ruling BJP is prepared to handle the opposition attack, while the government is keen to get the Anti-Conversion Bill passed in the Council. The bill was passed in the Assembly in December during the session in Belagavi and was tabled in the Council. Now, with its increased strength in the Upper House, the BJP is confident of getting it passed.

Opposition Leader in the Council BK Hariprasad told The New Indian Express that the government failed to handle the hijab row, though the issue had come to its notice in November last year. Accusing Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of failing to nip the controversy at the beginning, he said incidents of moral policing are on the rise in several parts of the state. The Governor should act against the RDPR minister for speaking of replacing the national flag with a saffron flag, he said.

State Congress working president and MLA Eshwara Khandre said the party will question the government over its failure to create employment opportunities, development of the Kalyana-Karnataka region, irrigation and farmers' issues, he added.

The government is likely to oppose a discussion on hijab row in the House, pointing out that the issue is before the high court. The Congress, however, would want to put the government on the mat over its handling of the controversy and the law or order situation, without getting into the issue of hijab row being heard by the court, sources said.

The government is prepared to respond to the opposition in the Assembly and Council. "Let them take up any issue, we are prepared to respond," BJP state General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said on Sunday.

Police to act strict against miscreants: CM

Hubballi: Expressing confidence that high school classes, which are reopening from Monday, will be held peacefully, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that officials are keeping an eye on those who are creating trouble in the name of hijab issue and legal action would be taken against perpetrators. Speaking to the media at his residence in Hubballi on Sunday, Bommai said that the police are monitoring social media sites as people are spreading false and incendiary information to create trouble. The priority of the government now is to create a conducive atmosphere for students to attend classes, he added.