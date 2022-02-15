STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Jagarana Vedike seeks NIA probe into hijab row 

“Two persons arrested from a hijab protest spot for possessing lethal weapons in Kundapur on February 4 proves that there was a plan to create communal tension,” he said.

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Stating that the hijab row is an anti-national ploy of separatists, Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the controversy. Speaking to the media on Monday, HJV state general secretary KT Ullas said that those involved in the hijab issue are not innocent and are being instigated by people who want communal riots.

“Two persons arrested from a hijab protest spot for possessing lethal weapons in Kundapur on February 4 proves that there was a plan to create communal tension,” he said. Ullas said the six students, who are demanding the right to wear hijab at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, are not innocent.  

“Popular Front of India, through its student wing Campus Front  of India, is carrying out all the activities to damage the harmony in society,” he added. Meanwhile, Campus Front of India state president Athaulla Punjalkatte hit back at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi- CDC vice president Yashpal Suvarna as he allegedly called the six Muslim students as terrorists.

‘’This is an anti-national behaviour by him to degrade students,’’ he said.   Branding them as terrorists is the sick mindset of a BJP leader, he said, demanding the sacking of Yashpal.

