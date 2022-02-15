STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka farmers hold rally, demand repeal of state farm laws

The protest was withdrawn after Excise Minister K Gopalaiah met the agitators and invited them for a meeting on Friday.

Farmers raise slogans against the State Government in Bengaluru on Monday|shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demanding repeal of farm laws by the State Government, farmers held a massive rally in Bengaluru on Monday. The protest was withdrawn after Excise Minister K Gopalaiah met the agitators and invited them for a meeting on Friday.

The rally, organsied by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, commenced from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station and proceeded towards Vidhana Soudha. They were, however, stopped by the police near Freedom Park, where they staged a protest.

The agitators demanded that the State Government should also withdraw farm laws on the lines of the Central Government. They demanded repealing of the anti-cattle slaughter Act, APMC Act, Land Reforms Act, and Land Acquisition Act. As the protest continued, Gopalaiah met the farmers at 7.15 pm and assured them of looking into their demands. He also invited them for a meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Friday. 

Following this, the protest was withdrawn. 

Traffic hit
Traffic was affected owing to the rally. Vehicular movement was blocked on the Sheshadri Road flyover throwing traffic out of gear in and around Anand Rao Circle, KG Road, KR Circle, and surrounding areas.

