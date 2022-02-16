Congress leaders raise hijab issue in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hijab issue, which is being hotly debated in the Karnataka High Court, was raised in the Legislative Assembly and Council by Congress members on Tuesday, the second day of the special session.

In the Assembly, Deputy Leader of the Opposition U T Khader pointed out that there is confusion over implementing the high court’s interim order, resulting in chaos at many schools. In many places, the school managements are insisting that teachers too remove the hijab before entering the school premises, while the high court’s interim order stresses on students’ dress code, he pointed out.

The government responded by stating that it is committed to implementing the interim order. Raising the issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour, Khader said students, parents and even teachers are in distress after the hijab row broke out. He said that at Shivamogga and a few other places, students were not allowed to enter the school premises as they were wearing the hijab, and Class 10 students even missed their preparatory exams.

Referring to the high court order, Khader said that it clearly says wherever the college managements have prescribed a dress code, students have to wear the uniform and nothing other than that. However, the State Government is insisting on it at schools too. “Also, at some places, the dress code has not just been limited to students, but teachers were also being asked to remove the hijab before entering the school campus. There is a need to have a conducive environment where children can study in school,” he added.

On Monday, a teacher in Mandya was made to remove her burqa at the school gate. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said they will get the details and respond to the question raised by the Congress member. He assured that the government is committed to implementing the court order.

In the Council, Congress MLC K Harish Kumar termed it as an unnecessary controversy that is distracting students. This resulted in lathi-charge on college premises, a teacher being assaulted, a saffron flag being hoisted on a college premises and students being deprived of education, he noted.

Bitcoin issue raises heat in Assembly

The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed ruckus after BJP MLA from Kudachi, P Rajeev, raised the Bitcoin scam and hit out at Congress members, accusing them of supporting scam accused Sri Krishna alias Sriki. Speaking during the vote of thanks to the Governor’s address, Rajeev slammed Congress leaders for making allegations against police officials and BJP leaders. “This is nothing but hit-and-run. If you have the evidence, why can’t you complain to the police or the government,’’ he asked. Rajeev also said that in 2014, the Bengaluru police arrested drug peddlers, including Sriki, but he was left off.When JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said that he had mentioned about Sriki’s involvement, Congress members created ruckus for some time.