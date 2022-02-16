Congress plans to move adjournment motion against Eshwarappa for saffron flag statement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mekedatu padayatra, which the Congress had suspended, was discussed during a meeting of senior party leaders on Tuesday and it was unanimously resolved to go ahead with it. While some leaders suggested that the ideal time for resumption of the padayatra would be between the special session of the legislature, which is presently on, and the budget session, some others suggested that it could be resumed after the budget session.

It was also decided to move an adjournment motion in both Houses and press for sedition charges against RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa for his statement that the saffron flag should be hoisted at the Red Fort, said Siddaramaiah.

The hijab row, the party’s membership drive, the alleged 40 per cent commission issue and the Bitcoin scam, and a host of other issues were discussed at the meeting which stretched for over three hours. Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader in the Council, B K Hariprasad, campaign committee chairman M B Patil, former Union ministers M Veerappa Moily and K H Muniyappa, KPCC working presidents Saleem Ahmed, Eshwar Khandre and and other senior leaders participated.

The Congress leaders were strongly in favour of resuming the Mekedatu padayatra from where they had stopped it. It was suspended due to the court’s intervention after concerns were raised about the spread of Covid-19. Shivakumar is expected to brief AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala about the meeting who, in turn, is expected to brief the central party leadership.