STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Make stand clear on hijab row, Pralhad Joshi tells Congress

Accusing the Congress of playing politics over the hijab row in the state, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the grand old party to make clear its stand on the issue.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi seeing off those who left for Varanasi, as part of the Namaste Kashi programme, from Hubballi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Accusing the Congress of playing politics over the hijab row in the state, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the grand old party to make clear its stand on the issue. He also appealed to Muslim students and parents to give priority to education and not to fall prey to the propaganda of vested interests.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Joshi said wearing hijab or not should not have been a controversy as students were supposed to abide by the dress code of respective schools and colleges. But some vested and political interests were instigating the students to tarnish the image of the country, he said while clarifying that he is not targeting any particular community.

Asking the Congress to spell out its stand on the controversy, the minister denounced the bikini remark made by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi by sarcastically calling her “Yuvarani”, and asked the Congress leaders whether they follow what their leader had said. “The BJP will appeal to the students not to wear either hijab or saffron shawl. Is the Congress ready to take the same call?” he asked.

The state is known for upholding communal harmony, he said and urged all political parties to come together during the ongoing legislative session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress hijab row Pralhad Joshi Karnataka
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp