Make stand clear on hijab row, Pralhad Joshi tells Congress

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Accusing the Congress of playing politics over the hijab row in the state, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the grand old party to make clear its stand on the issue. He also appealed to Muslim students and parents to give priority to education and not to fall prey to the propaganda of vested interests.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Joshi said wearing hijab or not should not have been a controversy as students were supposed to abide by the dress code of respective schools and colleges. But some vested and political interests were instigating the students to tarnish the image of the country, he said while clarifying that he is not targeting any particular community.

Asking the Congress to spell out its stand on the controversy, the minister denounced the bikini remark made by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi by sarcastically calling her “Yuvarani”, and asked the Congress leaders whether they follow what their leader had said. “The BJP will appeal to the students not to wear either hijab or saffron shawl. Is the Congress ready to take the same call?” he asked.

The state is known for upholding communal harmony, he said and urged all political parties to come together during the ongoing legislative session.