Renowned poet from Karnataka's Dharwad Chennaveer Kanavi no more

DHARWAD: The district has lost another prominent writer and poet in Chennaveer Kanavi (93) on Wednesday morning at SDM hospital in Sattur at Dharwad.

Kanavi was suffering from age-related health issues and was also tested positive for the Covid-19.

He was shifted to the hospital in January due to difficulty in breathing and a couple of days later, he tested positive for Covid. Upon treatment, Kanavi's Covid test returned negative but his health deteriorated due to the infection in his chest and weaker condition of other body parts.

The District administration is planning to keep the mortal remains at KCD for public viewing until the last rites are performed at the writer's farmhouse in Kelgeri. Kanavi's wife was also cremated at the same farmhouse after her passing recently.

Speaking to TNIE senior writer Siddalinga Pattanshetty said that he was impressed when he saw Kanavi at the government school and later followed him and his writings beginning with Navyadvani which was edited by Kanavi and the past principal Gokak sir.

“He is the person who remained as a model for other writers. His innocence, politeness and humble character inspire young writers. My most memorable incident involving him is when Kanavi and the former vice-chancellor Pavate sir invited Kuvempu for the 1957 Sahitya Sammelana held in Dharwad. Without their intervention, it would not have been possible to witness Kuvempu at the Sammelana,” he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other eminent guests visited the hospital during his hospitalization.

Kanavi was born on June 28, 1928, in Hombal village in Gadag district, while his education and career shaped in Dharwad. He is survived by five children.

Among Kanavi's writings, Jeeva Dhwani Maduchandra, Nanna Desha Nanna Jana, Sahitya Chintana, Samatholana among others are very popular and have inspired literature lovers.

Numerous awards including Sahitya Akademi, Rajyotsava award, Maasti award and Doctorates by various universities have been presented to Kanavi for his work.

CM Bommai offers condolences

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his grief at the demise of renowned writer Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi who passed away on Wednesday at Dharwad. The CM also said new writers should get inspiration from these great litterateurs.

Bommai who visited Dharwad hospital recently said he was hoping Kanavi would recover. In a statement from the Chief Minister's office, Bommai said Kanavi was one of the most creative writers of the Kannada literary world.

"He and his family were very close to me for the past four decades. He is a personification of humility who used to win hearts through his soft-spoken and gentle nature," he said. The CM said he had never seen Kanavi losing his temper. "He has been honoured with many prestigious awards including the Nadoja award. He raised the stature of the awards, such was his credibility," Bommai said in his condolence message.

Further, the CM said the Kannada literary world has suffered a huge loss in his death. "It is unfortunate that we are losing so many literary greats like Champa, Siddalingaiah and now Kanavi. Karnataka literature has the distinction of winning eight Jnanpith awards. The literary world should continue its rich contributions and win many more Jnanpith awards," Bommai said.

The state government is ready to provide all assistance for the literary world. That would be the best way of paying its respects to Kanavi, he said. "May the almighty give the strength to his family members to bear this grief," Bommai said.