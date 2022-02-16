STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC directs Karnataka HC to take up Prajwal Revanna wealth case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka High Court to admit a fresh petition on  alleged disproportionate assets of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:59 AM

Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka High Court to admit a fresh petition on the alleged disproportionate assets of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Advocate Devarajegowda of Hassan had earlier filed a case before the high court, alleging that Prajwal had submitted a false affidavit while filing his nominations papers for Parliamentary elections in 2019.

The advocate had accused Prajwal of failing to mention details of his assets to the IT department every year.  Devarajegowda, who is also a BJP member, had stated that Prajwal had assets worth Rs 23 crore when he was 15. 

Though the petition was filed one-and-a-half years ago seeking disqualification of Prajwal, the single bench of high court had rejected the petition on technical grounds and also citing incomplete information. Later  he approached the Supreme Court, which directed him to file a fresh petition.  

The SC also has directed the high court to suspend the previous order and admit the fresh case in this regard, he added. Justice Sanjay Kishan Koul and Justice Sundaresh of the Supreme Court took up the petition on Tuesday and finally passed directions to the high court.

