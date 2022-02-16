STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Six students who first demanded permission to wear hijab remain absent from classes in Udupi

The six students will wait till the High Court’s final verdict and then decide about attending the classes, said family members

Published: 16th February 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Six students who initially demanded permission for wearing the hijab at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, abstained from attending classes on Wednesday even as the college reopened after a week's gap amid a statewide row over the issue.

The six students will wait till the High Court’s final verdict and then decide about attending the classes, said family members. The students who protested after being denied entry to classrooms have filed petitions in the High Court challenging the college development committee’s (CDC) decision not to allow them to attend classes with the hijab.

With colleges reopening on Wednesday, except the six students, most others attended classes as usual. Those wearing burqa and hijab entered the college premises and as per the practice they followed in the past removed both garments before attending classes. Police personnel were deputed in the college premises as section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in a 200-metre radius of the college premises.

Udupi tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar arrived in the college in the morning and saw to it that there were no violations of the rules. Ravindra Gujjarabettu, a parent of a student studying in the college, said the good facilities provided in this government college made him admit his daughter here. "The hijab row is unfortunate and should stop here," he said.

Meanwhile, to ensure that reopening of classes should not lead to a face-off again like last week, the management at MGM College, Udupi, extended the holidays for an indefinite period. The classes were held online, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Udupi
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp