Classes resume at MGM College after 10 days gap post showdown over hijab-saffron shawl

Police personnel were deputed at the college gates to ensure that none related to college affairs entered the campus.

Published: 18th February 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing saffron robes and hijab stage a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College campus, in Udupi district, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: After a gap of about 10 days, classes in MGM College, Udupi where the showdown over hijab and saffron shawl was witnessed, resumed peacefully on Friday.

Police personnel deputed at the college gate made sure that none who are unrelated to college affairs gained entry inside the college campus. College students who were to write their exams arrived as there was no permission for displaying any religious symbols inside the campus.

Hijab row that had 'polarized' students in Udupi had reached a peak with many wearing saffron shawl and turbans creating commotion inside the MGM College campus in Udupi on February 8. As the situation was going out of control, Principal Dr Devidas Naik had approached the students to convince them not to get provoked by ‘outside elements’.

But students were already firm in their decision to not to remove the saffron shawls and turbans. This made the principal Dr Devidas Naik to declare holidays for an indefinite period.

On Friday, the situation was normal. Additional SP Siddalingappa present at the venue told reporters that all students were following the court order and there was no space for any confusion, he said.

PU college students also appeared for the examination. The second PU chemistry practical examination is being held on Friday. The situation at other colleges was normal on Friday.

