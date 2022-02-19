Hijab row: FIR filed against 15 girl students in Karnataka's Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The police registered cases against 15 girl students of a government pre-university college in Tumakuru on charges of violating the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of IPC.

Around 40 girl students at the Government Empress Junior PU college near Townhall here had staged a protest by raising slogans when they were denied entry inside classrooms for wearing hijab and burqa on Wednesday.

They took out a rally for a short time and a small distance when the deputy commissioner’s prohibitory orders were in force.

On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Ajay held a meeting with Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Gangadhar and college principal Shanmukhappa.

Later, on the instructions of the assistant commissioner, the principal filed a complaint with the police, who registered the FIR. The FIR, however, does not name any student, official sources said.

Meanwhile, a group of students along with their parents and two teachers protested near Mini Vidhana Soudha on Thursday evening and they demanded a meeting with the deputy commissioner to present their appeal. Later, Tahsildar Mohan Kumar G V met them.

Live-streaming will go on: HC

The Karnataka HC will continue live streaming of the hijab case.

After the petitioner’s counsel sought that live streaming be discontinued as arguments are being taken out of context, the advocate general opposed.

The full bench of the HC indicated that live streaming will continue.