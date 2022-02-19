STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Siddaramaiah wants Waqf circular on uniforms withdrawn

Siddaramaiah, along with a delegation of minorities met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged him to withdraw the circular immediately.

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Friday expressed concern over Muslim girls being deprived of education and demanded that the government withdraw the Waqf Department’s circular to minority institutions to follow hijab norms as it is contrary to the High Court’s order.

Addressing a joint press conference with KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said the HC order is confined to institutions in which College Development Committees (CDCs) have prescribed uniforms and not all colleges come under its ambit. “The Waqf Department has issued a circular stating that the order applies to residential schools and colleges run by the department. There is no CDC in institutions run by the department. So, its circular is contrary to the HC order,” the former CM said.

Siddaramaiah, along with a delegation of minorities met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged him to withdraw the circular immediately. “He has assured us of looking into the matter. I urged him to abide by the HC order and immediately withdraw the circular,” he added.

‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

