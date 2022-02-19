STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka farmers remind govt to repeal farm laws

Published: 19th February 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Angry leaders from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, who had threatened to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha five days ago, walked into a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, clutching papers that contained their list of demands.  

Their first demand was repeal of farm laws in Karnataka as was done by the central government. Bommai replied that they will hold a discussion with opposition parties and take a decision. Retorting, farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that when the opposition and their suggestions were not taken into consideration when the bill was tabled, why is the government talking to the opposition now. 

Farmer leaders asked why it is taking months to repeal the laws. During the Belagavi session, the farmers had met government representatives and were told that the farm laws would be scrapped during the session in Bengaluru.

