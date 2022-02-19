STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Prohibitory orders around schools, colleges extended in Dakshina Kannada by till February 26

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said in a release that the decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges of the district till February 26.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said in a release that the decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy. The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Karnataka Hijab row Karnataka hijab row Karnataka prohibitory orders
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp