Prohibitory orders around schools, colleges extended in Dakshina Kannada by till February 26

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges of the district till February 26.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said in a release that the decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy. The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district.