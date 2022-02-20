STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Criminal case of forgery and threatening filed against Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

A criminal case of cheating, trespassing and threatening has been registered against Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A criminal case of cheating, trespassing and threatening has been registered against Congress MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, his brother and others.

The case was registered by the Sampigehalli police station here on the direction of the Seventh Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

According to the FIR, Shahista Nazeen Khanum had owned land in Chokkanahalli in Yelahanka.

When they went to build a shed for the labourers on August 4, Khan with his brother Jameel Ahmed Khan and others allegedly trespassed into their property with bulldozers and weapons and threatened them not to build anything there.

Khanum's sister Tasneem Fathima, who holds the Special Power of Attorney, said her sister owned a property spread over 5,300 sq ft in Yelahanka.

She said she had lodged complaints with the Director General of Police and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner last year.

The MLA was not available immediately for comments.

