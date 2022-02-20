INTERVIEW | Karnataka government taking sides in hijab row, Muslim girls may become targets: Expert

Donna Eva By

BENGALURU: With the hijab issue continuing to make headlines, concerns have been raised over how the controversy has played out as well as the long-term effects of the situation on those involved and on education as a whole.

Education expert Dr Niranjanaradhya V P shares his thoughts on the current situation and how it might affect the future of the girls.

As an educationist, what are your views on how the hijab issue is playing out?

It’s really uncalled for and not an issue that had to be raised, especially given the kind of crisis we have after closing down institutions for nearly two years.

It’s not only a learning crisis, but has also affected the psycho-social and emotional issues of students. We had just started a recovery process, and it is unfortunate that this issue has been created now.

What is the reason for it to have come up so suddenly now? Why was this issue not addressed at the time of formulating rules on uniforms?

I want to point out is that these girls have not refused to wear the uniform, they only asked for scarves or hijabs of the same colour. Previously, there wasn’t any kind of uniform code in junior colleges or PU colleges, though there are codes specifically for schools that have Classes 11 and 12.

It seems like the issue is being raised now in an intentional, deliberate manner to suit political interests, especially during election season.

It is common that whenever elections are involved, very emotional issues are raised, so we must look at it objectively.

What is more important to the students — uniform or education?

The problem does not stem from this or that. Education is very important and we have a responsibility to ensure that all children, irrespective of their affiliations, get equitable and quality education.

There is no compromise on that. As individuals, we are given the constitutional right to practice our religion. That should not be a stricture in the way of providing education.

It is not possible in a diverse country like India. Diversity is an accepted constitutional value. When that is the case, raising concerns on the practices of a certain community is completely unconstitutional.

How do you think this issue will impact the girl students? What is the solution?

It not only affects them, but it will take over their lives. Immediate effects are the loss of education, currently with their board exams and their future entry into educational institutions and performance as well.

In the long term, I am concerned that they may be targeted in all senses. I find it very unfortunate that these girls will face a lot of issues, vulnerability being the biggest of them. Support from other communities, especially from their peers, and not just their own, will go a long way. In addition, long-term counselling is important as well.

How could the hijab issue have been handled better by the state government?

The court should have ordered maintenance of status quo as the current decision comes off as uninformed and has made the situation worse.

The government’s handling of the situation shows that they are taking a side in the issue, particularly the insensitive phrasing of the Government Order of February 5 which comes off as final.

The order violates core principles in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Are there concerns about this issue having a long-term impact on campuses?

We’ve simplified it to “after the court order everything will be normal”. But I don’t think that is the case at all.

There will definitely be a clear division among students. Education is a tool for socialisation. However, this is at stake, especially as hatred, infighting, attacks and suspicious attitudes may become more common.

We have tried our level best to cherish constitutional values, but that may take a back seat with more and more violence as well as segregation occurring in these institutions.

In Indian society, it is possible now to keep education and religion apart?

The way to cherish different values is only through the means of a secular and scientific education.

The purpose of education is to rise above all these things. But, in doing so, it has not been mentioned anywhere that they must be given up.