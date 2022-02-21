8 arrested for brandishing sword near Ballari college

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Eight men, who were involved in an incident of a sword being carried during a Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary procession near a college, were arrested on Saturday. A few more people who were involved in the incident are missing and will be arrested over the next few days, the police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in place around Saraladevi College in Ballari to prevent protests over the hijab issue. But the accused youth, who were riding two-wheelers, started shouting pro-Hindu slogans in front of the college, and also, one of the riders was carrying a sword.

The police took up the investigation and booked cases against the organisers. Eight people have been arrested based on the registration numbers of their two-wheelers. Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath said that more arrests are likely as some of the accused are absconding. “Despite the prohibitory orders, the procession passed in front of the college. Brandishing a sword is a clear violation of law,” he added.

Nagaraj Bhat, a social worker, said, “The situation has been tense after the hijab row-related protests. Citizens and students should respect the law. College authorities should talk to students and parents to prevent such incidents.”