STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

8 arrested for brandishing sword near Ballari college

Eight men, who were involved in an incident of a sword being carried during a Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary procession near a college, were arrested on Saturday.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar  
Express News Service

BALLARI:  Eight men, who were involved in an incident of a sword being carried during a Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary procession near a college, were arrested on Saturday. A few more people who were involved in the incident are missing and will be arrested over the next few days, the police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in place around Saraladevi College in Ballari to prevent protests over the hijab issue. But the accused youth, who were riding two-wheelers, started shouting pro-Hindu slogans in front of the college, and also, one of the riders was carrying a sword.

The police took up the investigation and booked cases against the organisers. Eight people have been arrested based on the registration numbers of their two-wheelers. Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath said that more arrests are likely as some of the accused are absconding. “Despite the prohibitory orders, the procession passed in front of the college. Brandishing a sword is a clear violation of law,” he added.

Nagaraj Bhat, a social worker, said, “The situation has been tense after the hijab row-related protests. Citizens and students should respect the law. College authorities should talk to students and parents to prevent such incidents.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth Anniversary Sword Section 144 ro-Hindu Hijab Issue
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp