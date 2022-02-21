Historians seethe over cement use for restoration of 8th century temple

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The restoration work of historic structures is done with extreme care to retain the original architecture. But in Begur, the restoration and renovation of the Nagareshware temple complex, built by the Ganga dynasty in the 7th or 8th century, is being done using cement that has infuriated residents, historians and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials.

“The restoration was taken up in this cluster of temples. The intention is good, but they are using cement for the work, which is a violation of archaeological norms. Cement was introduced in India some 100 years ago, while the temples are from the seventh century. This is not conservation,” said a historian, working closely with the Department of Archaeology, Museum and Heritage (DAMH).

The temples are important, not just for their fine architecture but also because the first-ever mention of Bengaluru is made in the inscription of 890 BC. The hero stone records the death of Buttanapati, son of chieftain Nagattara and of Pervonasetti, in the battle of Bengaluru. “This means that there has been a place named Bengaluru for at least 1,100 years,” said a DAMH official.

Locals and guides point out that cranes and earthmovers are being used when the work should be done manually. “All conservation work should be done delicately and that is the why they are time-consuming. It will be looked into,” said an ASI official.

A DAMH official said the work started a month ago and a lot of damage has already been done. “The work is being executed by PWD engineers, who have little or no knowledge of the heritage value of the temples. Even as it is mentioned in the contract that manual labour should be employed, cranes are being used to save 80 per cent of labour costs. The work executed so far has cost Rs 1 crore. Historians and archaeologists were not consulted before the work,” revealed the official.

DAMH Commissioner BR Poornima, however, said that all works are being done as per ASI guidelines. Cement is being used at the base and walkways. In all such works, cement is used only to strengthen the base as there is no other alternative, she added.