IAF chopper rescues teen trekker at Nandi Hills

The boy, Nishank, who had sustained severe injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, said Central Range Inspector General of Police M Chandrashekar.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nishank ( File Photo)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR:  An 18-year-old boy from Delhi studying in Bengaluru, who had gone for trekking in Nandi Hills alone, fell into a deep gorge of nearly 300 feet and was rescued by an IAF helicopter on Sunday. The boy, Nishank, who had sustained severe injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, said Central Range Inspector General of Police M Chandrashekar.

Nishank, who is a first-year computer science student at PES University, was exploring a new route to reach the top of steep and rocky Nandi Hills when he slipped and fell, said Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha.

Though he had fallen into the gorge, his phone was working and he could dial the police control room. He told the police about the incident and also sent his location through the mobile to the police. 

Cases booked against youth

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amareesh and team rushed to the spot. The team spotted him, but could not reach the place as the terrain was difficult.

The district administration officials immediately contacted Indian Air Force officials at Yelahanka, and the helicopter was rushed on the rescue mission. As the chopper hovered above, a rope was sent down with a rescuer and he was pulled to safety. Nishank has been booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and for trespassing.

