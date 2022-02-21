STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa blames 'Muslim goons' for Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Shivamogga

KS Eshwarappa said that the crime was carried out by some goons belonging to a particular community and the statements by Congress have encouraged the attacks.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, KS Eshwarappa on Monday while reacting to the murder of a Hindu activist in Shivamogga district, said that it was an act carried out by some goons belonging to a particular community and the statements by the Congress have encouraged the attacks.

"I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons)," he said.

Miscreants hacked Harsha, a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Prohibitory orders have been clamped for two days in the district following incidents of stone pelting and burning of vehicles. The city has been turned into a police fortress. The police department is on high alert throughout the state.

Eshwarappa said: "... goondas can't have such courage. I have spoken to Home Minister Araga Jnanedra on the issue. These goondas are encouraged by Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar's statement on the hijab row alleging that 60 lakh saffron shawls have been sponsored by the BJP leaders and his statement on removing the national flag and hoisting of saffron flag.

"The responsibility of the family of the murdered youth is the responsibility of the organisation. The youth was a good man and honest person. I am travelling to Shivamogga to meet his family."

B.K. Hariprasad, the leader of the Opposition in Council, condemned Eshwarappa's statement. "His statement will spoil the peace in the society," he said.

WATCH |

D.K. Shivakumar stated that proper investigation has to be conducted on the murder and culprits, whoever it may be, should not escape from the clutches of law. They should not be protected, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there are four to five persons behind the murder and it has to be confirmed yet. "In this case, a clear cut message would be given to miscreants who think that they can get away after indulging in such an act. Befitting answer would be given to such an attitude," he said.

Priyank Kharge, a former minister dubbed it as the failure of the Chief Minister and Home Minister. "What was intelligence doing all these days? Hijab row is raging in Shivamogga, flag row also took place here, what is intelligence doing?" he questioned.

(With Inputs From Online Desk)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Bajrang Dal Shivamogga
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp