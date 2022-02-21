Student gets seat in non-existent nursing college

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The Karnataka State Nursing and Paramedical Science Education have allocated a seat to a student in the CET to a college that has been almost non-existent for the past six years here.

Praveena Gavada, a student from Joida, had appeared for CET seeking a seat in a nursing college. Her joy knew no bounds when she got an admission just 60 km away from her home town Kalaysayi village in Joida taluk in Kumbarwada grama panchayat.

But on arriving for admission, she was shocked as the college allotted to her – ‘Arpita School of Nursing-412’ – no longer existed. “This has happened earlier too and always it is the students of rural areas who suffer,” Madhav Naik, a social worker here questioned.

When contacted, SR Desai, former principal of the nursing college said, “The Board is doing this. How many times we should inform them that our institution is not functioning.”