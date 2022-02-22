STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five involved in Bajrang Dal youth's murder: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Addressing the media after returning from Shivamogga, Jnanendra said the police were probing into angles, including conspiracy by any organisation, behind the killing.

Published: 22nd February 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra makes a point in Karnataka Assembly

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Karnataka Assembly. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that prima facie, five people are involved in the Harsha murder case and added that three have been already arrested. However, the local police have confirmed only two arrests so far.

Addressing the media after returning from Shivamogga, Jnanendra said the police were probing into angles, including conspiracy by any organisation, behind the killing. “The police are yet to question the accused and establish the motive for the murder.

Prima facie, five persons are directly involved in the murder, and investigations are underway regarding the involvement of other persons or organisations,” he said, but refused to divulge more details about the arrested persons. On whether the speculation around alleged earlier attempts to eliminate Harsha had any link to the murder, Jnanendra said all details will be revealed after the investigation.

“There were a few untoward incidents while the body was being taken from the hospital to his house. However, the police gained control over the situation. Over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast duty and the Rapid Action Force too has been deployed. Also, additional forces including around 200 police personnel from Bengaluru have rushed to Shivamogga,” he said.

When asked whether the government will ban organisations such as PFI and SDPI he said, “There are certain criteria to ban any organisation. If there is a need, the government will definitely do it”.

Comments

